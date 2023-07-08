Jay Shah Shares Snaps as ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Reaches Picturesque Pangong Lake in Leh

BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared snaps of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy as it reached the picturesque Pangong Tso Lake in Leh on Friday. The pictures shared by Shah showed the trophy glittering in the afternoon sun in front of the iconic lake in Leh and the Shanti Stupa nearby.

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy tour began on June 27, and the trophy reached West Bengal on Thursday.

ICC’s Trophy tour began in Mumbai, and the cricket World Cup’s top prize will travel to 18 countries across the globe before returning back to India ahead of the event which will be held in October and November across 10 venues.

In the meantime, the trophy will travel to multiple countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the USA, along with the host country, India.

Shah shared the tweet about the ICC trophy en route to its tour, by sharing some stunning images from Leh.

“From the mesmerizing #Pangong Lake in #Leh to the schools of Mumbai, Kolkata, the vibrant streets of India are set to witness a spectacular journey as the #ICCWorldCup2023 Trophy Tour begins! This tournament of a lifetime will inspire a generation," read the tweet from the BCCI secretary.

On Thursday, students of the Modern High School in Kolkata got a close look at the World Cup trophy, as the Indian women’s cricket team legend Jhulan Goswami graced the event as part of the tour.

The ongoing trophy tour is the first-ever full-fledged tour since 2019, and it will allow fans to get close to the cricket world cup trophy, and interact with the coveted piece of silverware.

The trophy will leave India on July 14 travel to the aforementioned countries and will return to India on September 4. The ICC ensured that the ODI World Cup trophy became the first ever trophy to go out into space as it was launched into the earth’s atmosphere, Shah had shared a video of that as well.

The ten-team World Cup will start on October 5 with the holders England set to battle it out with 2019 runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India will kick-start their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In total, 48 matches will be played before the final 46 days later at the Motera Stadium on November 19.