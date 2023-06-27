ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 SL vs SCO Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland Coverage on TV, Online

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and Scotland will battle it out for a top-seat finish in Group B, going head-to-head in their last group fixture of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. The highly anticipated clash will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Harare on June 17. Sri Lanka and Scotland have been the dominant forces in their group. Both teams have already booked a ticket to the Super Six round, winning all of their last three fixtures. Among the other sides in Group B, Oman are expected to progress to the knockout stage. Despite sharing the same points with Scotland, Sri Lanka are currently occupying the top place, thanks to their superior net run rate.

Sri Lanka got rid of a struggling Ireland in their last group game. The island nation not only registered a comfortable 133-run win in the match but also could show their dominance in every department. Batting first, Sri Lanka produced a massive 325 runs, while Ireland could only reach 192 runs, losing all of their wickets in 31 overs. Scotland, on the other hand, beat Oman by 76 runs in their previous group game. Scottish all-rounder Brendon McMullen continued his swashbuckling form and played a centurion knock of 136 runs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Scotland; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Scotland will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Scotland will take place on June 27, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Sri Lanka vs Scotland be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Scotland will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Scotland begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Scotland will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs Scotland match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs Scotland match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka and Scotland For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Scotland Full Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt