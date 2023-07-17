ICC Punishes Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott, All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for Breaching Code of Conduct

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai have landed in trouble following the conclusion of the Bangladesh tour. The duo have been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second and final T20I against the hosts, held in Sylhet on Sunday. As a result, they have been fined 15 per cent of their respective match fees.

The Afghanistan head coach expressed his displeasure towards the umpires’ decision on being told that there would be a further delay instead of play being resumed after the rain interruption. Trott was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Omarzai was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.’

The incident occurred in the 15th over of Bangladesh’s innings when, after dismissing Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy, Omarzai moved towards the outgoing batter, showing him an inappropriate ‘send-off’ in close proximity.

One demerit point has been added to both Trott and Omarzai’s disciplinary records, who are both on their first offence in a 24-month period.

The pair admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.