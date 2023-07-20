1983 Glory to Dhoni's Run-out in 2019: World Cup Promo Ft. Shah Rukh Khan Guarantees Goosebumps - WATCH

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shared the promotional video of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and several personalities from the cricket fraternity. The mega event will begin October 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with defending champions England locking horns with last edition’s runners-up, New Zealand.

The 2 minutes 13 seconds-long video starts with World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan introducing the prestigious trophy and then it goes on to capture the emotions of the tournament through some breathtaking visuals from the past editions, including MS Dhoni’s run-out in 2019 that dashed India’s dreams of winning third title.

Meanwhile, the likes of Dinesh Karthik, former South Africa cricketers JP Duminy and Jonty Rhodes, Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan and India’s Jemimah Rodrigues and Shubman Gill also featured in the video that ensures goosebumps. Shah Rukh Khan’s mesmerising voice has made the promo livelier as one can feel the anticipation of the upcoming tournament which promises an electrifying experience for more than a month.

“History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. All it takes is just one day,” ICC captioned the video on Twitter.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, BCCI retweeted the post and quoted, “Get ready to witness history in India.”

Get ready to witness history in India. 🇮🇳🙌 https://t.co/WirupJNTEX— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

About the ICC World Cup 2023

As per the schedule announced by the ICC last month, England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash is set for 15th October in Ahmedabad.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals. The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.