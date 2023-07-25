ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur for Breaching Code of Conduct

Harmanpreet Kaur suffered dire consequences for her actions during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh women’s team in Mirpur last Saturday. The Indian women’s team captain has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Harmanpreet’s action caught the limelight

The first incident occurred in the 34th over of India’s chase of 226 when Kaur expressed her displeasure by hitting the stumps with her bat after being adjudged lbw off Nahida Akter’s bowling. The Indian skipper then had a heated argument with the on-field umpire while heading back to the dressing room.

Later, she openly criticised the umpiring, terming it ‘pathetic’ while speaking at the post-match presentation. She even gestured to the match official for the photograph with the trophy, suggesting that they too were part of the host team.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been reprimanded for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third #BANvIND ODI 😯https://t.co/3AYoTq1hV3— ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2023

Sanctions imposed by ICC

Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record (hitting the stumps). She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

The Indian captain was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to ‘public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’.

Why suspension?

A Level 2 breach typically carries a penalty ranging from 50 to 100 per cent of the player’s match fee, and three or four demerit points, while a Level 1 breach entails a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, up to a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In Harmanpreet’s case, the accumulation of four demerit points converted to two suspension points, leading to her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the team.

Harmanpreet’s acceptance of the sanctions

As staed by the ICC, the Indian captain has admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.