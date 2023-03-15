ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin World's Top-ranked Bowler, Virat Kohli Jumps Seven Spots in Batting List

Ravichandran Ashwin produced an excellent show on a docile Ahmedabad pitch to take a six-wicket haul in Australia’s first innings before adding another scalp in the second. Ashwin was jointly declared player-of-the-series with teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Following his superb show in the 4th Test, the offspinner is now the sole occupant of the world’s no. 1 ranking in Test bowlers list which he shared briefly with James Anderson. Ashwin took 25 wickets at 17.28 during the Border Gavaskar Trophy which India won 2-1 and qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Ahmedabad Test was a drab draw but it will be remembered for Virat Kohli’s 28th century in the format - his first such score in the format in over three years. He made 186 and was chosen as player of the match and the performance saw him jump seven places to be placed 13th in the Test batters list.

The series was also memorable for allrounder Axar Patel who didn’t have much role to play with the ball but he left quite an impression with his vastly improved show with the bat. He accumulated 264 runs during the series with the help of three half-centuries with the tally being the third highest after Usman Khawaja and Virat Kohli.

Axar has jumped eight places to 44th in the list of top batters.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja also scored a daddy hundred in Ahmedabad and that saw him rise two spots to seventh in the list while allrounder Cameron Green’s maiden ton has propelled him to 26th from 37th spot.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma’s match-winning 172 for the home side against West Indies in the 2nd Test has lifted him 14 slots to a career best 15th position.

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews also improved his ranking thanks to scores of 47 and 115 against New Zealand in the first Test which took him from 19th to 17th position.

