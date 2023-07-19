ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma Placed at 10th in Batting Charts; R Ashwin Holds Top Spot in Bowlers Tally

India skipper Rohit Sharma made a re-entry into the top 10 batters charts of the ICC men’s Test player rankings. Rohit slammed a century in the first Test against West Indies which helped him claim the 10th spot in the rankings. The swashbuckling opener is the only Indian in the top batting charts.

The skipper climbed three slots to reach number 10 on the list on 751 rating points after India beat hosts West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series in Roseau, Dominica.

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin strengthened his top position in the bowling tally after claiming 12 wickets in the opening Test versus the Windies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his debut in Dominica, is placed at 73rd place on 420 points after a sensational 171 off 387 deliveries to announce his arrival on the big stage.

Jaiswal’s impressive knock was the highest score by an Indian opener on debut away from home and the third-highest score for an Indian opener on debut.

Rohit is trailed by teammate, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 11th place on 750 points. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remains in 14th place on 711 points, despite fifty against West Indies.

In the Windies’ camp, debutant Alick Athanaze hit the team’s highest score in the match with his 47 from 99 in the first innings to enter the list in joint 77th place, sharing the position with Alex Lees of England on 407 points.

The top nine places remain unchanged in the batting list this week.

Ashwin’s outstanding haul in the match further cemented his place as number one in the Test bowlers list on 884 points, enjoying a 56-point lead over number two, Australia captain, Pat Cummins, on 828.

Another Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja jumped in the latest rankings and is placed at 779 points, after claiming five wickets in the match.

Jadeja also remains the number one ranked all-rounder in the format on 449 points, 87 points ahead of Ashwin, who also continues to nurture his second place on 362 points.

The conclusion of Bangladesh’s victorious two-match home T20 International series against Afghanistan saw Rashid Khan maintain his position at the top of the bowlers list of the T20I player rankings.

The home side’s 2-0 sweep saw gains for Shakib Al Hasan, who jumped eight places in the bowlers list to joint 16th. He shares the spot with Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan on 616 points, while Nasum Ahmed shot up 17 slots to joint 33rd on 550 points, which he shares with West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph.

In the batters list, interim captain Litton Das rose three slots to share the 18th place with West Indies’ Brandon King (588 points) for his scores of 18 and 35.