ICC World Cup 2023: Cummins, Smith, Maxwell Return as Australia Name 15-man Squad, Labuschagne Misses Out

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

September 06, 2023

Sydney, Australia

Australia announce squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Australia's chief selector George Bailey said the quartet were recovering well and could take part in three ODI warm-up matches later this month against India.

Five-time champions Australia have named their 15-man squad for the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2023, starting October 5 in India. The injured quartet of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are back into the side while Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis and young spinner Tanveer Sangha have missed the final cut. Test mainstay Marnus Labuschagne also misses out on the trip to India.

Cummins will lead the side with experienced quicks Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Sean Abbott was given the nod ahead of Ellis for the final spot in the squad as back-up pacer. Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa are the two spinners named in the squad.

The top-order comprises the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head. On the other hand, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will be adding some depth to a high-quality Aussie batting line-up. Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two keepers in the squad

Injury concerns for Australia

As several big names are nursing injuries at the moment, chairman of selectors George Bailey believes all 15 players in the squad will take part in the ODI series against India later this month and be declared fit before submitting the final squad on September 28.

“Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are on track in their return to play programs. All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India,” Bailey said.

“There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared. They are followed by two World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for the tournament,” he added.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia are currently in South Africa for a five-game ODI series before they travel to India for a three-match series against the hosts. The Pat Cummins-led side will play practice games against the Netherlands and Pakistan before starting their World Cup against India in Chennai on October 8.

