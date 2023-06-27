England ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Check Full List of Matches for the Defending Champions

With just over three months remaining in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the schedule for the marquee tournament slated to be held in India was announced on Tuesday.

England, who are the defending champions of the World Cup will be hoping to retain the trophy as their fate was unveiled at the schedule announcement which took place earlier in the day in the ICC event at Mumbai. They will open their campaign on October October 5 in Ahmedabad,

Jos Buttler’s side are currently placed fifth in ICC’s ODI rankings no English player in the top five of ICC’s batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders’ rankings in the 50-over format.

That being said, the English side will certainly fancy their chances at the coveted World Cup trophy.

While England are currently embroiled in a dogged battle with arch-rivals Australia for the Ashes 2023 title, their ODI series was against Bangladesh wherein they prevailed 2-1. Before that, the English side were beaten by South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series at the end of January.

Talking about the ODI World Cup, the tournament is slated to take place from October 5 to November 19, with all 10 participating teams set to lock horns with each other once in a round-robin format.

As hosts, India have already qualified for the tournament, while Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa qualified via the ODI World Cup Super League.

Two more teams will join the aforementioned group from the ongoing ODI World Cup qualifiers being played in Zimbabwe.

England Team ODI World Cup Full Schedule