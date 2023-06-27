CHANGE LANGUAGE
Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Get the full schedule of Afghanistan's matches for the 2023 ICC World Cup - and stay up to date with all the latest team news and updates from by News18

The ICC announced the schedule for the much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023  in India, scheduled to take place between October 5 and November 19. As Afghanistan make just their third-ever appearance at the World Cup, the current crop to don the blue strip, led by all-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi might just be the best team the nation has produced yet.

The Afghanis would look to Rashid Khan to deliver on the big stage as he has done across formats and tournaments in recent times.

Ranked 9th in the ICC Men’s ODI team rankings, Afghanistan now have a bigger talent pool than they have ever had as the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujib ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmed decorate a squad that came put up a fight against the biggest of teams in the world.

Rashid will have to take the onus on himself to deliver with the ball, especially as the team’s highest-ranked bowler, featuring at the number 7 spot in the ICC rankings for bowlers in ODI.

Mujeeb, ranked 9th in the same list, two behind his compatriot, will seek to support the spinner as Afghanistan seek to register a performance befitting the squad on the biggest stage of all.

The experienced Mohammed Nabi, who occupies the second spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings, will have a key role to play in Afghanistan’s pursuit as they look to deliver an upset or two in India.

Afghanistan’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:

DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME
Sun 07 OctoberBangladesh vs AfghanistanHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala10:30
Fri 11 OctoberIndia vs AfghanistanArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi14:00
Mon 14 OctoberEngland vs AfghanistanArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Chennai10:30
Fri 18 OctoberNew Zealand vs AfghanistanMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai14:00
Wed 23 OctoberPakistan vs AfghanistanMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai14:00
Sat 30 OctoberAfghanistan vs Qualifier 2Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune14:00
Sat 3 NovemberQualifier 1 vs AfghanistanBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow14:00
Tue 07 NovemberAustralia vs AfghanistanWankhede Stadium, Mumbai14:00
Sun 10 NovemberSouth Africa vs AfghanistanNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad14:00
