Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

On Tuesday, the ICC will release the schedule for the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup set to be played in India. It’s expected to start from 5th of October and the final will be played on 19th of November.

Pakistan became the champions in 1992 edition of the World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan, who starred in the final with a magnificent 72 runs off 110 deliveries to lead his team to the title. He was ably helped by the genius of Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed who scalped 3 English wickets each in the summit clash to produce Pakistani sports’ finest moments.

The current crop of the Pakistani unit will seek to emulate the unprecedented feat of their heroic predecessors in the 2023 edition as skipper Babar Azam will look to herald his team to a title in the sub-continental conditions.

Azam, the top-ranked batsman in the ICC ODI rankings, will have support from his incredible top-order unit which comprises Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq, ranked third and fourth in the rankings respectively.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by the dangerous Shaheen Afridi, who ranks eighth in the ODI bowlers rankings and will be supported by Harris Rauf and Mohammed Hasnain.

Pakistan are ranked second in the ICC’s ODI team rankings, only behind leaders Australia and just ahead of India heading into the tournament.

Pakistan’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023