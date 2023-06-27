CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » South Africa ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings
1-MIN READ

South Africa ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:19 IST

Mumbai, India

South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule (Proteas Men Instagram)

South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule (Proteas Men Instagram)

Get the full schedule of South Africa's matches for the 2023 ICC World Cup - and stay up to date with all the latest team news and updates from by News18. Catch all the action as South Africa embark on their mission to be crowned World Champions.

South Africa on Tuesday learnt their fate in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as the Proteas’ schedule for the marquee tournament in India was announced by the ICC in an event hosted in Mumbai. Temba Bavuma’s side are set to lock horns with Qualifier 2.

The Proteas have never won an ICC trophy although Bavuma’s side will be hoping to put an end to their misfortunes as they travel to India hoping for a historic triumph.

The South African team are currently placed in sixth place on the ICC ODI rankings, with middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen sitting second in the ODI rankings for batsmen, and they will also be counting on key players such as Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada among others.

South Africa began the year 2023 by registering a 2-1 ODI series victory over England at home, after which they hosted West Indies but the ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Then towards the end of March and the start of April, the Proteas welcomed the Netherlands for a two-match ODI series wherein they registered two convincing wins to inflict a whitewash on the Dutch.

Since then, the South African team have yet to play a single fixture and they are slated to take on Australia for a five-match ODI series in September as preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023.

South Africa’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:

DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME
Sun 07 OctoberSouth Africa vs Qualifier 2Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi14:00
Fri 13 OctoberAustralia vs South AfricaBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow14:00
Mon 17 OctoberSouth Africa vs Qualifier 1Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala14:00
Fri 21 OctoberEngland vs South AfricaWankhede Stadium, Mumbai14:00
Wed 24 OctoberSouth Africa vs BangladeshWankhede Stadium, Mumbai14:00
Sat 27 OctoberPakistan vs South AfricaMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai14:00
Sat 01 NovemberNew Zealand  vs South AfricaMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune14:00
Tue 05 NovemberIndia vs South AfricaEden Gardens, Kolkata14:00
Sun 10 NovemberSouth Africa vs AfghanistanNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad10:30
About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. ICC ODI World Cup 2023
  2. South Africa
  3. temba bavuma
first published:June 27, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 13:19 IST