'Deserve Better': Fans Express Disappointment Over Non-selection of Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson in WC Squad

Team India announced the 15-member contingent to represent the nation at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home and skipper Rohit Sharma was named as the captain to lead the team in search of the most coveted prize in the format.

The Indian contingent included batsmen Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, allrounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, and bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Two of the notable absentees from the squad were Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fans of the cricket team took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts on the omission of the duo from the unit.

One user shared a post that read, “Yuzi Chahal And Sanju Samson Deserve Better Atleast In ODI"

Yuzi Chahal And Sanju Samson Deserve Better Atleast In ODI . pic.twitter.com/wEKDfk73dx— Ajeet Kumar (@ajeetkr03) September 5, 2023

Another fan said, “Sanju Samson never really got a good run of games, feeling so gutted for him as he misses out. Also IMO Ashwin should have been included at the expense of Axar/ Shardul Harsh for Chahal as well!"

Sanju Samson never really got a good run of games, feeling so gutted for him as he misses out. Also IMO Ashwin should have been included at the expense of Axar/ ShardulHarsh for Chahal as well! #ICCWorldCup2023 #TeamIndia #SelectionDay #WorldCupSquadAnnouncement #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OMcUxUBiqJ— Akash Singh Lodhi (@akash_RedDevil7) September 5, 2023

One user posted, “WTF!! I could see a few out of form players but no Chahal, Ashwin, Sanju Samson and other players who are ACTUALLY in the form"

WTF!! I could see a few out of form players but no Chahal, Ashwin, Sanju Samson and other players who are ACTUALLY in the form. ‍♀️ https://t.co/j1KZ6Xz8kM— Anu subha Dhandapani (@coolgreyes) September 5, 2023

Another user registered a post that read, “India’s World Cup Squad Announced. No place for Chahal , Samson , Ashwin. Here are the 15 players who would have the power to control my mental peace in the next 2 months."

India’s World Cup Squad Announced.No place for Chahal , Samson , Ashwin.Here are the 15 players who would have the power to control my mental peace in the next 2 months. — Riddhi Dutta (@rite2riddhi) September 5, 2023

The 2023 edition of the tournament gets underway on the 5th of October as holders England take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser, while India get their campaign underway on the 8th of October against Australia in a blockbuster opening fixture.