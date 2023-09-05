CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India ODI SquadGautam GambhirAfghanistan Vs Sri LankaSachin TendulkarIndia Vs Pakistan
Home » Cricket Home » 'Deserve Better': Fans Express Disappointment Over Non-selection of Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson in WC Squad
2-MIN READ

'Deserve Better': Fans Express Disappointment Over Non-selection of Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson in WC Squad

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 14:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson. (Twitter)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson. (Twitter)

Two of the notable absentees from the squad were Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans of the cricket team took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts on the omission of the duo from the unit.

Team India announced the 15-member contingent to represent the nation at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home and skipper Rohit Sharma was named as the captain to lead the team in search of the most coveted prize in the format.

The Indian contingent included batsmen Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer,  Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, allrounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur,  and bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Two of the notable absentees from the squad were Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fans of the cricket team took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts on the omission of the duo from the unit.

One user shared a post that read, “Yuzi Chahal And Sanju Samson Deserve Better Atleast In ODI"

Another fan said, “Sanju Samson never really got a good run of games, feeling so gutted for him as he misses out. Also IMO Ashwin should have been included at the expense of Axar/ Shardul Harsh for Chahal as well!"

One user posted, “WTF!! I could see a few out of form players but no Chahal, Ashwin, Sanju Samson and other players who are ACTUALLY in the form"

Another user registered a post that read, “India’s World Cup Squad Announced. No place for Chahal , Samson , Ashwin. Here are the 15 players who would have the power to control my mental peace in the next 2 months."

The 2023 edition of the tournament gets underway on the 5th of October as holders England take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser, while India get their campaign underway on the 8th of October against Australia in a blockbuster opening fixture.

Tags:
  1. ICC ODI World Cup 2023
  2. ICC World Cup
  3. India
  4. rohit sharma
  5. Sanju Samson
  6. Virat Kohli
  7. yuzvendra chahal
first published:September 05, 2023, 14:39 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 14:39 IST