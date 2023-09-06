ICC World Cup 2023 India squad Sunil Gavaskar Perfect 15 Virat Kohli last world cup

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli will be representing India in the 4th 50-over World Cup when the marquee event gets underway at home next month. 12 years ago, he was the youngest lad in a team full of legends that lifted the trophy in Mumbai. In 2015, he played in the tournament as MS Dhoni’s deputy and led the side in England in the 2019 edition in search of another trophy. But on both occasions, the men in blue were evicted after losing the semi-finals.

But in 2023, Kohli will have another shot at the coveted cup as the tournament comes to India after more than a decade. The forthcoming edition of the World Cup could possibly be the last one for him, given his age, and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes it could motivate Kohli to bring the best out of him. The latter will turn 35 this November and will be 39 in 2027 when the next 50-over World Cup would be played.

Speaking with India Today, Gavaskar said Kohli would definitely want to be a part of another World Cup-winning side and could become the first Indian player to do so in the 50-over format.

“Added motivation. Kohli has been a part of a winning team in 2011 and would to be part of another winning team. He could be the only Indian player to be part of two World Cup-winning teams, in the 50-over format. That’s a great motivation for him. Not that he needs motivation, when he puts on that India cap. He, Rohit, all of them go out and try their best,” the batting legend said.

Gavaskar finds India’s squad – Perfect!!

Commenting on India’s squad selection for the marquee event, Gavasakar said it’s the best 15 the selectors could’ve picked.

“India have chosen the best 15. There are a couple of players whom you would say near misses but that’s a part of the team selection because you can have only 15 players in the squad. There will be some players who’ll feel missed out but this is the best team the selectors could have chosen,” Gavaskar said.