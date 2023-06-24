'Changing Venues Plays into an Advantage': Ashwin's Take on Pakistan's Request to Change WC Venues

India is gearing up to host the 50-over World Cup later this year while the fans are eagerly waiting for the fixture of the marquee event. As per reports, the ICC awaits confirmation from Pakistan over their participation in the tournament slated to be held in India later this year. It has also been learned that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put up a strange request for change in venues.

According to media reports, the final draft of the World Cup fixture was sent to all the participating nations, following the ICC protocol. But Pakistan has demanded a change in venues for their games against Australia and Afghanistan.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m Sure Dad Would be Happy Now Seeing my Rise’: Mukesh Kumar After India Call-up For West Indies Tour

Babar Azam & Co are set to play against Australia at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20 and Afghanistan three days later at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, PCB has requested to swap the venues without providing any valid reason. However, the reports suggest the team wants to go in as favourites in every game.

Meanwhile, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to Pakistan’s bizarre demand. In his latest YouTube video, the Indian cricketer said the ICC is unlikely to pay heed to the request given the nature of the reason.

“Pakistan, in their request letter itself, have mentioned that conditions will favour Afghanistan in Chennai. So, by changing venues, it plays into an advantage for Pakistan. So, I highly doubt that ICC will pay heed to this request,” said Ashwin.

The off-spinner further said had Pakistan cited security reasons, the venues could have been swapped like it had happened in the 2016 T20 World Cup when the India vs Pakistan clash was shifted from Dharamsala to Kolkata.

ALSO READ | ‘My Father Started Crying’: Yashasvi Jaiswal on Maiden Test Call-up, ‘Excited’ to Go Out & Express Himself

“Maybe if Pakistan have given some valid security reasons, then it might be shifted. Another important thing. Pakistan’s interesting request to switch venues. The fixture now is, Pakistan playing Australia in Bangalore and Afghanistan in Chennai. They want the venues interchanged,” he added.

ICC is likely to make the official announcement on the fixture on June 27, exactly 100 days before the start of the tournament.