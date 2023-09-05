India Squad for World Cup 2023: Fully Fit Rahul, Suryakumar Make the Cut; No Place for Chahal, Sanju Samson

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Indian captain Rohit Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarakar today announced the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, starting October 5 in India. The selection has been on expected lines and with no major surprises with Sharma leading the charge and Pandya named as his deputy.

While the likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj pick themselves, the middle-order conundrum had been the biggest talking point. A fit-again Iyer finds his place in the squad and Suryakumar Yadav will be the backup for the middle-order spot. Ishan Kishan’s stellar form in the ODIs has not only shunted Sanju Samson out of the squad but also has made a strong case to make the playing XI ahead of Rahul.

Same as it was for the Asia Cup, India opted not to pick an off-spinner and went with three left-arm spinners Kuldeep, Jadeja and Axar Patel. Kuldeep remains the only genuine spin-bowling option. In the pace department, Bumrah, Shami and Siraj will be aided by seam bowling allrounders Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

From the Aisa Cup squad, pacer Prasidh Krishna and left-handed middle-order option Tilka Verma miss out.

Here’s India’s 15-man squad for the 50-over World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Though the deadline for the participating nations to submit squad details concludes today, there is a separate window for making changes extending until September 27. It gives all the cricket boards an opportunity to make changes to the team if needed.

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai before taking on Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi. The marquee India vs. Pakistan clash will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to lift the trophy in front of the home fans as India will host the mega ICC tournament for the first time since 2011. Being the hosts, India are touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament as the last three champions were also the host countries - 2011 - India, 2015 - Australia and 2019 - England.

India will end their league campaign on November 11.

India’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023 (All India Matches to Start at 2 pm IST)