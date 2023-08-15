ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Sale Begins on August 25: Here's How You Can Register Your Interest

The ICC World Cup 2023 is just a couple of months away and the fans are desperate to witness the top cricket teams fight for the prestigious trophy on Indian soil. Adding to their excitement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced that the match tickets will go on sale on 25 August.

To manage the expected demand for tickets, the cricketing bodies have decided to conduct the sale of tickets in 7 different phases. Here are the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

How to receive an early notification?

Before spending their money for the passes, the fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup.

The dates for the sale of tickets were announced after the making amendments to the world cup schedule.

“We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues,” BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game.”