Home » Cricket Home » 'More Chances of Making the Indian Team..': Fans Slam BookMyShow After World Cup Ticket Roll Out
1-MIN READ

'More Chances of Making the Indian Team..': Fans Slam BookMyShow After World Cup Ticket Roll Out

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 19:55 IST

New Delhi, India

ICC ODI World Cup Trophy (AFP Image)

ICC ODI World Cup Trophy (AFP Image)

The early roll-out of ticket sales for the World Cup matches specifically for MasterCard users, proved to be a fiasco as the platform crashed due to the heavy traffic. Fans were also frustrated by the incredibly lengthy waiting periods.

The early sale of tickets for Mastercard holders for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup went live on the booking platform BookMyShow on Tuesday.

The roll-out, however, proved to be a fiasco as the users encountered multiple crashes on the platform. There were also incredibly lengthy waiting periods.

Agitated fans took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration.

One user wrote, “Excuse me sir, what is the procedure to book 2027 World Cup tickets? Unfortunately, I was 1 second late for 2023 WC tickets."

While another post read, “More chances of practising hard and making it to the Indian team for the World Cup than getting tickets to watch it!"

Another user posted, “Lol! The waiting time to get India vs Pakistan tickets for the World Cup 2023 is ‘11 HOURS.’ And that’s happening, when it is a ‘PRE-SALE’ for specific group of people. What a joke!"

One other post read, “Seriously frustrated trying to book tickets for #INDvsBAN ICC Cricket World Cup match! Wait time keeps going up: 3 hours, 4 hours, now 5 hours! Come on @ICC , this is crazy!"

One fan posted an update that read, “In this queue, we won’t face lathi charge thankfully."

The World Cup in India gets underway on the 5th of October as England take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

  1. bookmyshow
  2. ICC World Cup 2023
  3. India
  4. MasterCard
  5. pakistan
first published:August 29, 2023, 19:25 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 19:55 IST