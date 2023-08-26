ICC's Clear Instructions to Indian Curators - 'Prepare Batting-Friendly Pitches for World Cup': Report

As India gears up for the ICC World Cup 2023, the hosts have been asked to create ‘batting-friendly’ tracks to encourage run-scoring. The showpiece event begins October 5 with defending champions England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad. As many as 48 games are scheduled to be played in the tournament across 10 venues over a period of 44 days. The top two teams will compete for the cup in the finale on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, the ICC has passed clear instructions to the host associations for pitch curation – ‘provide a 60-40 pitch conducive to batting’.

According to Hindustan Times, ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson addressed a gathering of all host association curators on Wednesday where he asked them not to come under any external pressure to remove grass from the pitches for specific matches.

The report further accumulated the run-scoring data of the past three 50-over World Cups. It was found that the average first innings score – 249 runs – in the 2011 World Cup (held in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) was the lowest. The 2015 edition, held in Australia and New Zealand, saw a significant rise in the average to 275 runs which went further up to 276 in the last edition in England.

As the numbers have spiked up over the years, the ICC wants the forthcoming edition to be a high-scoring spectacle, especially after the 50-over format has come under scrutiny from a section of cricketers.

Instructions for the outfield

The report further stated the host associations have been also asked to ensure no excessive cutting for the ball to travel faster. As far as the boundary dimensions are concerned, it should be 70 yards and the maximum 80 yards. A minimum of three centre-wicket pitches should be ready for action.

Readiness during rain interruption

Venues that don’t have sand-based outfields were told to ensure they had covers in place to cover the entire ground in case of rain.

About the hosting venues

The tournament will be played across

The tournament will be played across 10 venues in India. 5 games each to be played in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune while three matches will be played in Hyderabad.