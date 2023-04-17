'I'd Play Sanju Samson in Indian T20 Team Every Day': Renowned Commentator's Post Sets Twitter Ablaze

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday thumped defending champions Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets in a final-over thriller, with Sanju Samson being one of the architects of the victory. His half-century, followed by Shimron Hetmyer’s rollicking knock, helped the Royals chase down the 178-run target successfully. The RR skipper not only just set the Narendra Modi Stadium on fire but also asset social media ablaze.

Sanju once again topped the social media trends with his 32-ball 60 which included 6 sixes and 3 boundaries. The netizens were so overwhelmed with his stroke play that most of them ended up voicing for his India comeback. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter is regarded as one of the finest talents in the Indian cricketing circuit but has been in and out of the team. Even the experts often say that a consistent run would bring the best out of him and help him emerge as a great player.

Meanwhile on Sunday, when Sanju was toying with Gujarat bowler, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle’s tweet caused quite a stir on social media.

“I would play Sanju Samson in the Indian T20 team every day,” Bhogle tweeted.

I would play Sanju Samson in the Indian T20 team every day.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2023

As expected, a majority of cricket fans agreed with the veteran broadcaster, adding that the BCCI should think about Sanju as well.

All of India except BCCI thinks this— Amrit Dasu (@AmritDasu) April 17, 2023

Very well said. He deserves a place in the team more than all the youngsters that have been given opportunities…— Krishna (@iIIusi0nistt) April 17, 2023

I Hope @BCCI Indian team management is watching— Vipesh Patel (@VipeshPatel27) April 16, 2023

Two players who should be taken into serious consideration for T20Is & completely backed with all heart are Sanju Samson & Ravi Bishnoi. I still find it hard to believe that BCCI knowing about their talent, they still keep overlooking at both of them. It’s their loss I would say.— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 16, 2023

But you are not a SELECTOR unfortunately— Indian (@ShivamOswal) April 16, 2023

Truly said,Hope our Selectors and Team Management realise the same very Soon .Harsha, apart from his playing ability,his on and off field behaviour is also being always heartining.@BCCI @ImRo45 @CricCrazyJohns .— Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) April 16, 2023

Not only T20, he should get opportunity in ODI too.He has a far better record than Surya Kumar in ODI but inspite of regular failure Surya Kumar not only regularly playing ODI, even got a test to play without proper technique. India’s batting struggled against Aus in recent ODIs— Suman Bhowmik (@Sumanbhowmik2) April 16, 2023

And also the 50 over WC side .. he is the best wicketkeeper batsman arounf and no particular reason why KL Rahul needs to keep .. unless SKY really starts performing at #5/6— Debashish Mohapatra (@Debashi77922889) April 16, 2023

The Royals Royals were literally in a no man’s land at 66/4 in 12 overs in pursuit of chasing down 178 against a Gujarat Titans bowling attack, who bowled 26 dot balls in the first six overs.

With 112 more runs off 48 balls, not many would have given them a chance for a victory. But captain Sanju Samson unleashed by taking 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory.

The stunning last-over heist also means Rajasthan retain their top spot on the points table with eight points. Samson and Hetmyer added a crucial stand of 59 runs off 27 balls, followed by the latter adding 47 runs off 20 deliveries with Dhruv Jurel to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

