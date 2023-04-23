‘I’d Take Painkillers as if There’s no Tomorrow’: Injury that Left Sachin Worried About his Career in the 90s

Former cricketer and Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar is going to complete the half-century of his life in less than 24 hours. On Monday, he will be celebrating his fiftieth birthday while social media is buzzing already. The Master Blaster is currently with the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a mentor and icon in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and his fans will be eager to find out how the ‘God of cricket’ is going to celebrate his big day.

Mega Exclusive: The Sachin Tendulkar Interview

Ahead of his fiftieth birth anniversary, Sachin spoke his heart out in an exclusive interview with News18 Cricketnext. The legendary former cricketer talked about several factors that revolved around him during his career. One of them was the tennis elbow injury that troubled him in the mid-2000, leading to speculations about the early end of his illustrious career. However, Sachin never paid heed to the outer noise and worked relentlessly to return to the field.

Sachin overcame the injury and eventually got back into the action to set some more batting records. But apart from tennis elbow, it was the back pain that had jolted him to the core.

Speaking with Cricketnext, Sachin recalled how he dealt with the pain that troubled him for almost 10 months.

“My back injury troubled me a lot and that continued for quite some time, almost 10 months or so. Though I played matches in between, with a lot of pain and discomfort. For almost three to four months, I slept in my hotel rooms between my bed and the cupboard so that I could not roll onto my tummy, I had to rest my back completely, get my handbag, put a couple of pillows inside the handbag and put those pillows under my knee so that the back would rest. Otherwise, my back would constantly stay like this into spasm (shows how he’d lie down through hand gestures). So once I lifted my knees, the back would become flat and the back would rest and that is exactly what the doctors had asked me to do,” Sachin said.

The Indian legend further revealed that he used to take a heavy dose of painkillers before taking the field. The extent of discomfort was such that he couldn’t even go down and touch his own knees.

“I would take painkillers as if there was no tomorrow, literally three painkillers a day, before every session I would take one painkiller and go out to play. I pushed my body to the limit, and then I was also advised that I should undergo major surgery.

“Back in the 90s, today with the technology and multiple things happening around in the medical field back surgery was a big one but not kind of the end of your career. But at that stage, I was so worried, it could possibly be the end of my career if the surgery went bad. I was struggling because I had suffered so much while standing I could not even go and touch my knees, I couldn’t bend at all, if I had to sit in a chair like this, it wouldn’t be longer than 2-3 minutes at a stretch. I had to keep changing my positions, which was a nightmare [sic]. Possibly that I would say,” Sachin added.

