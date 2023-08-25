IDFC Grabs Title Sponsor Rights For BCCI's Home International Matches: Report

The race for the Board of Control for Cricket’s title rights race is over as Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC First Bank) has acquired it for the home international series. According to a report on Cricbuzz the agreement between IDFC First Bank and BCCI is until August 2026 as it will cover a total of 56 international games. The report further suggested that the BCCI will generate nearly Rs 235 crore from the new title sponsorship as IDFC will pay Rs 4.2 crore per international game.

The contract will begin with the three-match ODI series against Australia ahead of the ODI World Cup.

The report stated that Sony Sports was also the contender alongside the IDFC bank. Meanwhile, a bid by an agency representing a corporate entity was rejected due to technical reasons.

IDFC will take over the title sponsor rights from Mastercard, which had an agreement of Rs 3.8 crore per game. In September last year, BCCI announced that Mastercard acquired title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic matches.

The BCCI invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the media rights for the international and domestic matches on August 2.

The cricket board shared the details of the tender process regarding the non-refundable fee and the ITT documents.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till August 25, 2023," the BCCI stated.

Meanwhile, the BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

Notably, fantasy gaming platform Dream11 had won the BCCI’s lead sponsor rights reportedly for Rs 358 crore in June this year.