IPL 2023 - 'Surely Jitesh Sharma Can be Part of the Indian Team, If...': RP Singh Impressed by PBKS' Wicketkeeper-Batter

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma has been in great form since the start of the ongoing edition of the IPL 2023 season and many across the cricketing spectrum have been impressed with the performances of the 26-year-old.

The right-handed batsman has managed to score 239 runs so far in the campaign after having played 10 games, and former Indian pacer and IPL Expert, JioCinema RP Singh has noticed the improvement the batsman from Amravathi has shown in recent times.

Singh felt that if given the opportunity to bat up the order, the youngster will score even more runs.

“Jitesh has improved quite a lot. He used to play a 15-25 run knock featuring a few good big shots and then would get out. He has now started to convert them into better innings," the 37-year-old said.

“I thought he might score a good 25-30 (this season) but in his last match he pushed it a little further. If he gets to bat higher in the batting order regularly, Jitesh will score more," the pacer opined.

He also touched upon the importance of knowing when to go for the big shots, which according to the former pacer is more crucial than the ability to play the big shots itself.

“It’s important to know when to play the big shots. Jitesh starts attempting them from the first ball itself," Singh noted.

“In international cricket, you will face 4-5 world-class bowlers and they will dominate you. So Jitesh will have to improve in that aspect," he elaborated.

Singh also expressed that if Sharma can alter his game to fit the needs and requirements of international cricket, the day he is part of the Indian team conversation isn’t far away.

“No doubt, he’s playing well, his wicketkeeping is also fine but you cannot hope to change the game by attempting a big shot off every delivery because things are a bit different at the international level. If he can take it up a notch, then surely Jitesh can be part of an Indian team. He has been quite impressive.

