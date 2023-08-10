'If KL Rahul Unavailable in Future, Ishan Kishan is Backup Option': Ex-IND Pacer Suggests New Role For Wicketkeeper Batter

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan missed out on the playing XI of the third T20I against West Indies after an underwhelming show in the first two matches of the series. The southpaw failed to give India an ideal start in the powerplay as the Indian team management decided to replace him with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third T20I. However, former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh has suggested that Ishan should be played at the number 5 spot in the remaining two matches.

Ishan is in the scheme of things for the upcoming ODI World Cup and with uncertainty over KL Rahul’s availability, RP Singh feels India might need Ishan in the middle-order for the marquee tournament.

The former India pacer suggested that India should try and help Ishan get used to the number 5 position before the World Cup.

“It doesn’t work out with just one chance. According to me, Ishan should play at No. 5 if you see him at No. 5 for the (ODI) World Cup. If KL Rahul is unavailable in the future, Ishan Kishan is his backup option. So he has to learn to play at No. 5," RP Singh told JioCinema.

RP said with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top, only place where Ishan can get a chance is in the middle order and he should get ready for it.

“When Rohit Sharma comes, Rohit and Shubman Gill will open, although Gill’s performance has slightly saddened our hearts. But still if both of them open, where can Ishan Kishan get a place, it is down the order," he added.

Talking about young Yashasvi Jaiswal, RP said that India should have more chances to him to showcase his fearless approach with the bat.

“You cannot give a player just one match. According to me, you should give him at least three, four or five matches. You get to see the fearless approach in one match. If he scores runs, he continues with the same approach in the next match. If he doesn’t score runs, a batter falls slightly behind. However much you might say, when you are a part of the Indian team, there is an effect of your place, that you will remain a part of the team only if you perform. A player also has the hope that if you are playing him, you should give him a run of three or four matches, so that he can express himself with the bat," he added.