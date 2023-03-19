If MS Dhoni Takes a Bad Decision Because of His Instincts, The Man Can’t Sleep For Few Days: Robin Uthappa

Veteran India opener Robin Uthappa pointed out why MS Dhoni has tasted big success as captain both for the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League. Dhoni took the Indian team to big heights as captain in white-ball cricket as he guided them to all three ICC titles of limited overs - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni also led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles - second most after Mumbai Indians who have won it five times.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter is regarded as one of the smartest brains in the world cricket. His judgement for DRS from behind the stumps is also second to none.

Uthappa said that Dhoni always takes the onus for the outcome whatever the result which makes him such a successful leader.

“He has sharp instincts and he backs his own instincts. That’s why he’s been such a successful captain. He takes responsibility for every outcome, whether it is a win or a loss,” said Uthappa in an episode of ‘My Time With Heroes’ titled ‘My Time With Dhoni ft. Uthappa’, available exclusively on JioCinema.

Uthappa also revealed that Dhoni is an overthinker and when a decision doesn’t go in the team’s favour he can’t sleep for a few days.

“If he takes a bad decision because of his instincts, the man can’t sleep for a few days. He starts overthinking. If a good captain’s instincts are sound 4 or 5 out of 10 times, Dhoni’s instincts are sound 8 times or 9 times,” Uthappa added.

The former India and CSK opener also talked about Dhoni’s simplicity and called him the most uncomplicated person.

“His simplicity is something that’s always been there and it’s something that hasn’t changed. He’s just as simple today as he was the first time I met him. Dhoni is the most uncomplicated person in the world,” said Uthappa.

The curtain raiser for the upcoming Indian Premier League season will witness the holders Gujarat Titans and Dhoni’s Yellow Army battling it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

