'If There is Any Question Mark, They Don't Need to be Around': Kapil Dev Advices India to Pick Best And Fittest Team For World Cup

Legendary captain Kapil Dev feels that India should try their players before the ODI World Cup as a couple of cricketers have not played much competitive cricket due to their injuries. Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have played just two T20Is after making the comeback from injuries. While KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will return to action in the Asia Cup.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said that Rahul might miss the initial phase of the Asia Cup as he sustained a niggle recently, however, it is not related to his earlier injury.

Tilak Varma is another player who doesn’t have much international experience and is yet to make his ODI debut.

Dev said that the Indian team management should give enough chances to the returning players to test their fitness ahead of the mega ICC event.

“Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven’t given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going. Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup," said Dev, who led India to its first World Cup title in 1983.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain suggested if the players is not completely fit for the WC then it would be unfair on the ones who are going to miss out.

“There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away. You have a wonderful opportunity to create a team for the World Cup and the Asia Cup is a fine platform. I want these players to go and express themselves. But if there is any sort of question mark, they don’t need to be around. If you do not give them a chance, it will be unfair to not just the players but also the selectors. I am aware that the World Cup is taking place in India but you need to pick the best and fittest team," he added.