If Yo-Yo Test Was Mandatory For Selection During Our Time, Plenty of Legendary Players Would Have Failed it: Virender Sehwag

Legendary opener Virender Sehwag feels that the current obsession of India players with fitness is a sign of the changing times but it should never take precedence over skill improvement. Few days back, he had criticised the gym-culture among the current crop of India cricketers and he again slyly took an aim at BCCI for reintroducing the Yo-Yo test as one of the main criteria for selection.

Sehwag, while speaking during News18 India Chaupal claimed that if Yo-Yo test was a mandatory criteria during his time, several India legends would have failed to clear it and hence wouldn’t be part of the national team.

Also Read: ‘Ex-cricketers Need Some Masala to Remain Active’

“There was a trend in the Indian team that if you fail Yo-Yo test, you won’t get a chance," Sehwag said on Monday. “If this was the case during our time, then a lot of legendary players wouldn’t have been part of the team because they would have failed the Yo-Yo test."

He added, “During that time, focus was on skills. Who will win you matches: One who performs well or the one who runs better? If you want good runners, then have them run marathons, no need to play cricket. That’s what I believe."

Sehwag also thinks that not everyone has to go through the grind of weight training and instead, the primary focus should be on improving skillset.

‘Time has changed. During our time, the focus was on practicing and improving skills be it fielding, bowling or batting. Gym may help me in improving my career span and it’s important but it’s different for everyone. If body permits weightlifting, then do it. But if you have concerns, be it back issue, knee problem, then there should be a limit. Skill is more important," Sehwag said.

At the start of the year, following a performance review of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI had reintroduced Yo-Yo test and Dexa (bone scan test) as mandatory part of selection process.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Reveals Big Reason Behind Not Becoming India Coach

“The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players," a statement from the BCCI read.

Get the latest Cricket News here