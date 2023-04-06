'I'm Happy For You, God Bless You!' India Legend Salutes MS Dhoni in Heartwarming Video

India’s World Cup-winning cricketer and ex-chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth was seen sharing a heart-warming moment with MS Dhoni on Wednesday.

Dhoni, who is currently leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, will take the field against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Ahead of the encounter against the five-time IPL winners, Dhoni was spotted having a word with Srikkanth in Mumbai.

Srikkanth was seen blessing the CSK skipper.

Hailing India’s Dhoni, Srikkanth was heard saying, “I salute you, boss.”

Dhoni then asked, “Are you coming or going? What’s happening?”

Srikkanth, in response, said, “I’m doing commentary here, I was doing commentary when you were hitting sixes. Superb, I tell you. Honestly, I tell you, I’m happy for you. God bless you!”

The Chennai Super Kings franchise also shared a video of the heartening conversation on Twitter.

“A pleasant surprise indeed, dear viewers ,” the tweet from the franchise read.

Ex-CSK cricketer Murali Vijay can also be seen in the video while meeting his former teammates at the Mumbai hotel. The tweet went viral in no time accumulating more than 181k views.

Taking a note of Srikkanth’s presence, this person commented, “Srikkanth sir is such a vibe.”

Others talked about the 1983 World Cup-winning batter’s moving gesture. “Wow Chika sir blessing Ms Dhoni has melted our hearts. Superb all yellows,” wrote one fan.

It is tough to abstain from bringing up the topic of 2011 World Cup while talking about Dhoni. Reminiscing about India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, one person tweeted, “The man Who backed Dhoni. And the man of selection for 2011 WC squad. Chika-Mahi.”

Dhoni-led CSK recorded their first win of the season after getting the better of Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs on Monday. Chennai opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad played a fine knock of 57 to guide Chennai to a mammoth total of 217/7. English all-rounder Moeen Ali scalped four wickets in the match to restrict Lucknow to 205/7.

Earlier, Chennai had to concede a five-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans.

