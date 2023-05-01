'Immense Pleasure to be With You on The Field': Legendary India Pacer's 'Happiest Birthday' Wish For Anushka Sharma

As Anushka Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday on Monday, legendary India cricketer Jhulan Goswami decided to mark the occasion by penning a throwback clip of the two.

“Happiest Birthday, Anushka Sharma. Be it on screen or off screen, you always give your best and it was an immense pleasure to be with you on the field! Sending love to you,” Jhulan tweeted while sharing an old video of her fun-filled interaction with the Bollywood actress.

The clip is from December last year when Jhulan and Anushka shared a heartwarming moment.

In the video, Anushka could be seen cutting a cake along with the former Team India skipper after completing the shooting for upcoming biopic on Jhulan’s career Chakda ‘Xpress.

Happiest Birthday, @AnushkaSharma ❤️🤗Be it on screen or off screen, you always give your best and it was an immense pleasure to be with you on the field! Sending love to you🧡#HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma #ChakdaXpress #BTS #Memories pic.twitter.com/5WAhQM6cRn— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) May 1, 2023

In January last year, Anushka announced that she will play the role of Jhulan in the upcoming movie based on the life and career of the India star/

The movie is set to stream on Netflix by the end of this year.

Jhulan remains the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs. After featuring in 204 matches, the 40-year-old scalped 255 wickets in the 50-over format.

Apart from her stellar bowling display, Jhulan did a commendable job as India women’s team captain. In 2007, she was named ICC Women’s Player of Year.

She was conferred with the Arjuna Award three years later and retired from international cricket last year after the conclusion of the ODI series against England.

Jhulan capped off her Test career with 44 wickets to her name.

Star India batter Virat Kohli also came up with a touching post to mark his wife Anushka’s.

“Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything Anushka Sharma,” Kohli wrote.

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017. The power couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

“When you go back from a space like this. It’s easy immediately to go like ‘Ah, everything is so good and it’s okay’. That’s why I say Anushka’s name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position,” the former India skipper said while talking about his equation with Anushka.

Virat made the comments in a conversation with Robin Uthappa on JioCinema.

