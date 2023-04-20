Impact Players Are Turning Out to be an X-factor: Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders allrounder Venkatesh Iyer has said that the newly-introduced Impact Player rule has turned out to be an ‘X-factor’ and the teams have certainly figured out the way of using it in the competition.

“It’s a very interesting rule that has come into place. If you are playing in the IPL, the think-tank is so big in every team that I guess they might have figured it out in the very first match itself. By now, everyone knows how to use the Impact Player. If you see the results, the Impact Players are turning out to be an X factor," replied to a News18 Cricketnext query.

Iyer also added that the introduction of the Impact Player rule has reduced the number of overs bowled by the all-rounder.

“Honestly, with the coming of the Impact Player rule, the number of overs an allrounder is bowling has dropped down drastically. Obviously, if a team has a specialist bowler as their sixth bowler and then they don’t want to try their allrounder. This is what the Impact Player rule has brought. It has lessened the utility of allrounders,” Iyer told the reporters ahead of KKR’s match against Delhi Capitals.

The right-arm bowler had earlier missed out on the majority of domestic circuit due to an injury. Asked whether he was fit to bowl again, Iyer replied in affirmative and said that he was “100 per cent” ready to bowl.

“I am 100 per cent ready to bowl. I was given clearance by the NCA, and they don’t clear you unless you have recovered,” he said.

“The most pleasing thing is not the runs, I am scoring, the thing is that I am back on the field and playing in such a big tournament. Scoring and all is secondary, I am truly grateful to the almighty that I am just able to play because six months back, I didn’t think that I would be able to do it,” he added.

Iyer became only the second KKR batter to score a hundred in the IPL after Brendon McCullum in 2008. He achieved the feat during the fixture against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium after he notched up 104.

