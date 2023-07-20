IN-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction For ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India A vs Bangladesh A

India A and Bangladesh A will face off in an epic clash in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup 2023. India will be looking to continue their red-hot form after sinking every team they played against in the group stage. Bangladesh will be looking to upset the favourites and march into the finals.

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka will be hosting the epic clash on July 21. India, considering their unbeaten streak so far, will be favourites to secure a win in the contest

India A were unstoppable in the group stage as they crushed their opponents, recording dominant victories against every team they played. They blew away UAE in their opening game of the group stage. India went on to pick up a nine-wicket victory against Nepal and another eight-wicket win over Pakistan, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Sai Sudharshan is the top-scorer for the Blues, having scored 170 runs in three games.

Bangladesh had a rough opening but they were able to come back into the tournament with back-to-back wins against Afghanistan and Oman. Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the bowler to watch out for as the player has secured seven wickets in the tournament.

IN-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sai Sudharshan

Vice-captain: Zubaid Akbari

Wicketkeepers: Ikram Alikhil

Batters: Riaz Hasan, Sai Sudharshan, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Zubaid Akbari, Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Ripon Mondol, Harshit Rana

IN-A vs BN-A Probable XIs:

IN-A Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

BN-A Probable XI: Zubaid Akbari, Riaz Hassan, Noor-Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Saleem Safi, Ripon Mondol, Bilal Sami

IN-A vs BN-A Full Squad

India A Full Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Bangladesh A Full Squad: Zakir Hasan (wk), Shahidullah Kamal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Zubaid Akbari, Riaz Hassan