IND A vs PAK A: Dhruv Jurel Dons Special Jos Buttler's Wicketkeeping Gloves Against Pakistan A

Young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel donned a special pair of gloves while keeping the wickets during the crucial India A vs Pakistan A clash in ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup. Jurel grabbed the limelight with his power-hitting ability in the slog overs during IPL 2023 while playing for Rajasthan Royals. The wicketkeeper batter was picked in India A’s squad for the multi-nation tournament. The 22-year-old brought the priced possession from IPL 2023 to Sri Lanka as he was seen wearing Jos Buttler’s gloves while wicketkeeping against Pakistan A.

Jurel received Buttler’s gloves as a gift during IPL and he decided to use them in the big-ticket match against India’s arch-rivals.

Rajasthan Royals put out a tweet confirming that Jurel kept the wickets with the gloves gifted by England’s white-ball skipper.

Dhruv Jurel, India ‘A’ - keeping with gloves gifted by Jos bhai! #RoyalsFamily 💗 pic.twitter.com/OhuTCRJn2b— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 19, 2023

The 22-year-old produced a stellar show behind the stumps as he took the catches of Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf in the fourth over of the match. Later he also executed a stumping to dismiss Kamran Ghulam for 15.

Ahead of the crucial match, Jurel emphasised the storied history and enthralling nature of the India-Pakistan rivalry.

Speaking to Star Sports, the wicket-keeper batter also said, “India-Pakistan has always been a rivalry, like it gives a different level of thrill”. He also added that, “If anyone plays a good game in this match, it looks like a big achievement for them because it’s the India- Pakistan match.”

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan senior teams are set to face each other in two major tournaments this year, namely the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Earlier, Jurel made a name for himself in the star-studded Rajasthan Royals’ line-up by showing his batting prowess lower down the order. He was assigned as the finisher alongside Shimron Hetmyer. The wicketkeeper-batter played 13 games for RR and scored 152 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 172.73.