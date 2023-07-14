IND-A vs UAE-A Live Cricket Streaming Emerging Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch India A vs UAE A Coverage on TV And Online

India A are set to kick start their Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign from Friday, July 14 as they gear up to lock horns with United Arab Emirates A. The Group B clash between India A and UAE A will take place at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.

Captained by former India U-19 captain Yash Dhull, the Indian Colts will look to begin their journey in the ODI tournament on a winning note. For the unversed, plenty of star names will feature in the Indian team including the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Prabhsimran Singh among others.

On the other hand, UAE A will have their task cut out against Asian giants such as India and Pakistan in Group B, however, the side led by Aryansh Sharma will look to give their best.

The fifth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 got underway on July 13 with hosts Sri Lanka A beating Bangladesh A by 48 runs, whereas Afghanistan A trumped Oman A by 72 runs in the second game of the day.

ALSO READ| ‘Love Test Cricket, I Like This Challenge…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Dedicates Maiden Test Century to Parents | WATCH

Apart from India A, Pakistan A are also in action as they will take on Nepal A in the second Group B game of the day.

Ahead of Friday’s IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 clash, here’s all you need to know:

What date IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, July 14.

Where will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.

What time will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match begin?

The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels.

How do I watch IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

What are the full squads of IND-A and UAE-A for the Emerging Asia Cup 2023?

IND-A Squad: Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Nishant Sindhu, Pradosh Paul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh

UAE-A Squad: Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Ansh Tandon, Ali Naseer (c), Fahad Nawaz, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ashwanth Chidambaram, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin