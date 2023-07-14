IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Harshit Rana Strikes to Remove Ansh Tandon, India A Cruising

IND-A vs UAE-A Live Score: Yash Dhull-led India A are set to kick start their journey in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with their opening Group B fixture against UAE-A. The Indian team includes some of the biggest names of up-and-coming cricketers such as Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Prabhsimran Singh among others.

The Indian team are placed in Group B alongside the likes of UAE A, Pakistan A, and Nepal A and in the second game of the day the latter two will square off.

The fifth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 kick-started on Thursday, July 13 with hosts Sri Lanka A beating Bangladesh A. With all 8