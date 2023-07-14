IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: Harshit Rana Strikes to Remove Ansh Tandon, India A Cruising

“Plan is to use the moisture, we have a good bowling side will look to attack. It’s a good opportunity to captain, I’m learning from this experience. I am learning from my teammates, everyone knows their roles,” said Yash Dhull at toss.
Colombo, Sri Lanka
IND-A vs UAE-A Live Score: Yash Dhull-led India A are set to kick start their journey in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with their opening Group B fixture against UAE-A. The Indian team includes some of the biggest names of up-and-coming cricketers such as Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Prabhsimran Singh among others.
The Indian team are placed in Group B alongside the likes of UAE A, Pakistan A, and Nepal A and in the second game of the day the latter two will square off.
The fifth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 kick-started on Thursday, July 13 with hosts Sri Lanka A beating Bangladesh A. With all 8
Harshit Rana strikes again, Ansh Tandon has to depart after scoring five runs, just as UAE A were looking for a partnership, Rana gives India A the breakthrough, Dhruv Jurel completes a terrific catch, UAE A reach 31/2 after 6.4 overs.
UAE A are now fighting back, after that early blow form Harshit Rana, Akash Singh has failed to capitalize on the momentum and just like that UAE captain Aryansh Sharma has climbed to 17 off 23 overs. UAE A reach 26/1 after 6 overs.
Huge let off for UAE-A as Harshit Rana nearly got his second wicket, and the India-A pacer nearly had Aryansh in all sorts of trouble, but despite taking a leading edge off the batter’s willow, the ball dropped just short of the Indian fielder. UAE A 14/1 after 3 overs.
A early blow for UAE as they lose their opener Jonathan for a golden duck, Harshit Ran strikes and gives India a major breakthrough, Reddy takes the catch and India-A are up and running. UAE A 1/1 after 0.5 overs.
India-A captain Yash Dhull has won the toss and UAE-A and he has invited the opposition side to bat first. Meanwhile in the other game, Nepal-A won the toss and they have elected to bat first against Pakistan-A.
Emerging Asia Cup 2023 got underway on Thursday, hosts Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 48 runs to get the tournament up and running, while in the other simultaneous fixture, Afghanistan A showed their authority over Oman A by registering a massive 72-run win.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India-A vs UAE-A, match 3 of Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Yash Dhull-led Indian team will look to kick start their campaign on a winning note. Follow all the updates here.
In 2018, the Indian team finished runners-up as they were beaten by Pakistan in the summit clash.
What date IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place?
The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, July 14.
Where will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match take place?
The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.
What time will the IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match begin?
The IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 10:00 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?
IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels.
How do I watch IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?
IND-A vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.