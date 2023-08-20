IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs Ireland

IND vs IRE Dream11 2nd T20I: India will be facing Ireland in the second T20I of the series this Sunday. The Men in Blue will be looking for some redemption after losing their last T20I series 3-2 to the West Indies. Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin will be hosting the penultimate T20I clash between India and Ireland on August 20.

Ireland have been on a terrible run in recent times as they failed to secure a spot in the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year in India. The European side will now be hoping to bounce back from their recent performances by winning the ongoing series at home.

In the opening T20I game, Ireland lost early wickets. Half of the Irish side went back to the dressing room scoring just 31 runs. Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy led Ireland’s recovery by scoring 39 and 51 respectively. Their batting helped Ireland register a respectable total of 137 runs losing seven wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each for India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rutiraj Gaikwad gave India a steady start in their chase of 140, but when the Men in Blue were batting at 47/2, rain interrupted the play and the match had to be called off with India winning by two runs through DLS method. India continue to be the favourites as we head to the second T20I of the series. It will take a miraculous performance from the Irish men to claim a victory against the Jasprit Bumrah-led side.

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs IRE Probable XIs:

IND Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

IND vs IRE Full Squads

India: Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom