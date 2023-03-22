IND v AUS, 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav Out for Golden Duck Again, Fans Congrtualte T20 Star on 'Hat-trick'

India’s Suryakumar Yadav got a hat-trick of ducks in the one-day series against Australia after being bowled on the first ball he faced in the third and last ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Surya has got two golden ducks against sizzling Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs against Australia, betting at the crucial No.4 position so far in the series. In the 3rd match at the Chepauk, SKY was demoted down to sixth in the batting line-up.

The Indian T20 specialist walked out to bat, took guard, missed a peach of a delivery by Ashton Agar and had to walk back to the dressing room.

Social media was abuzz with memes and jokes at the cost of SKY after yet another disappointment with the bat for the star.

3 continuous ducks for Suryakumar Yadav in ODIsTime to bring this Giant in ODIs, Sanju Samson is miles ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs pic.twitter.com/vZmPmEknmh — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 22, 2023

One Golden Duck is enough to give you top tier respect in NBDC Department but you chose to score THREE back to back golden ducks, I repeat three golden ducks in a row,Take a bow for King Suryakumar Yadav‍♂️ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RQV6mxVH6I— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 22, 2023

Feel for Suryakumar Yadav. He got out golden duck in all 3 matches in this series. I hope and pray he will come stronger and came back in form. pic.twitter.com/iXBb6MXLEB— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 22, 2023

Indian fans to #SuryakumarYadav after three golden ducks in a row ! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JWoMZ1Vqtl— Sushil Gaikwad (@onlysushil) March 22, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav completed his hat-trick.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 22, 2023

Even a Hardcore Hater of #SuryakumarYadav can not script such a disastrous series for himHatrick of Golden Ducks This is some black magic shit #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/906eJAVlwd — Seek-4-Cricket (@micricket2013) March 22, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is changing ODI cricket dynamics as we speak. He didn’t waste a single ball in this entire series, his impact xG is 9.79 which is the higher than Kohli in this series.He has had a better series than Kohli impact wise. Unreal. — Alagappan Vijakumaran (@WintxrfellViz) March 22, 2023

Congratulations Mr 360° Suryakumar yadav for completing HAT TRICK of golden duck. It’s phenomenal achivement. It’s shows his mighty ability that he can play 0° to 360°.#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/Sx88jnklEh— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) March 22, 2023

GOLDEN DUCKGOLDEN DUCKGOLDEN DUCKLiterally 3 golden ducks in a row #SuryakumarYadav #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qEFdik6eHf— ಆಪದ್ಬಾಂಧವ | ᴷᴬᴬᵀᴱᴿᴬ (@DbossD56) March 22, 2023

There have been 2378 Golden Ducks in ODI FormatBut Only Suryakumar Yadav to Score 3 Golden Ducks in an ODI Series#INDvAUS — (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 22, 2023

Team India coach Rahul Dravid had saidahead of the match that Suryakumar Yadav is ‘learning the 50-over game’.

“One of the things about Surya is he is also learning the 50-over game a little bit. The T20 game is slightly different. Even though he hadn’t played for India for a long time, in T20 cricket, he played nearly ten years of IPL, and a lot of IPL cricket, which is a tournament that is like international cricket," Dravid said.

