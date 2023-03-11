Fans Dub Shubman Gill as 'Generational Talent', Love Virat Kohli's Reaction to Century as Some Feel for KL Rahul

Shubman Gill reached his second Test hundred on day three of the fourth and last Test of the Borer Gavaskar Trophy Trophy between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Gill (103 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) stitched a 113-run partnership before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Todd Murphy. Australia had made 480 in their first innings. The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 292 runs.

Rohit Sharma was earlier dismissed for 35 off the last ball of the 21st over, ending a 74-run partnership between Gill and the India captain.

IND v AUS, 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE

Shubman Gill gets to his 2⃣nd Test century! What a fine innings this has been from the Prince.: BCCI#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/Akxln9E7DQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 11, 2023

Fans saluted Gill after he scored a hundred:

Shubhman gill has odi 200, t20i 100 and test 100 all within last 2 months— ` (@koliesque) March 11, 2023

He was so close to scoring a much deserved hundred at Gabba 2021What didn’t happen that day, happened today. Lucky to witness this knock of Shubman Gill ❤️#INDvAUS — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill becomes the 4th Indian to score a century in all the 3 formats for India in the same calendar year#shubhmangill #IndVsAus2023— Cricket Yard (@CricketYard1) March 11, 2023

What a year Prince Subman Gill is havingTon in T20Double Ton in ODI2 Test Tons #INDvAUS— Crictracker (@r76698189) March 11, 2023

Some where quick to imagine how KL Rahul must be feeling:

Finally an Indian opener scoring a Ton.KL Rahul 1, Shubman Gill 100#ShubmanGill #BGT2023 #INDvAUS — piyush mahamuni (@piyush_mahamuni) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill Hitsreaction of kl Rahul pic.twitter.com/YRLUniL5nj— r➐ (@ronakkumar_) March 11, 2023

Shubhman Gill completes his Century.KL Rahul from Test Team :- #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/YdwbXQ9eLt — Deepak Saini (@saraswal_deepak) March 11, 2023

Shubhaman Gill to KL Rahul after scoring #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EltZZpIU9I— Oggy (@Mr_Oggy_07) March 11, 2023

Gill to KL Rahul’s international career pic.twitter.com/n9Gi8YunhQ— Sanjil (@SanjilDedhiya) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill scored a century.Meanwhile Kl Rahul : Ab mera kya hoga bhai#BGT2023 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8f6JUKHz56— Vinay Lamba (18.5) (@VinayLamba_) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill ki century dekhne ke baad Akash Chopra and KL Rahul-#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5GVHmWH79m— A (@AppeFizzz) March 11, 2023

