Probably the Best Pitch: Ex-IND Opener Predicts Spin Dominance Soon in Ahmedabad

Australian batters piled on the run in the fourth and last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE

After Australia elected to bat first on a nice batting pitch, Khawaja kept his calm, played late and with soft hands to hit 15 fours in his 251-ball stay for 104 not out at the crease to notch up Australia’s first century of the ongoing tour, which came on the last over before stumps.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that the strip being used for the Ahmedabad Test is ‘probably the best’.

“It’s probably the best pitch from a batter’s perspective. There were no demons. I think probably from Day 3, you might get to see that, but at least that’s what you need to have. First two days, it should favour the batters, and Australia made the most of it. I liked their approach. They occupied the crease and didn’t look to score quickly," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Ian Chappell said that the bowlers should not be missing their lengths on such wickets.

“I think there were some things there, particularly the short-pitched delivery if it’s well-aimed. But if you don’t get it right, Cameron Green will punish you. But if you do get it right, as Shami did a couple of times, I think there’s something there to encourage the Englishmen."But if you bowl up around the off stump, he will really punish you. He has got a lot of good things about his ability, and obviously the fact that the can bowl. He can bowl quite quickly, which gives Australia the option of using him as an opening bowler. But he needs to keep making runs at No.6." Chappell said on ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier on Thursday, Khawaja had said: “It was such a nice wicket; I just didn’t want to give my wicket away."

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins’ Mother Maria Cummins Passes Away

Australian players wore black armbands for the second day as news came n that Pat Cummins’ mother had died. Cummins had flown home after the second Test last month to be with his seriously ill mother.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News here