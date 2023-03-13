Axar Patel Goes Past Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin to Set New Indian Bowling Record

Axar Patel became the fastest Indian to take 50 Test wickets on the fifth day of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Axar took the fewest deliveries to reach the 50-Test wickets for India, reaching the landmark in just 2205 balls, when he dismissed Travis Head.

Jasprit Bumrah had held the record previously when he took 50 wickets for India in Test cricket in juts

2465 balls. He his followed by Karsan Ghavri, who reached the mark in 2534 balls and Ravichandran Ashwin, who did so in 2597 deliveries.

Axar bowled Head on the fifth ball of the 59th over of Australia’s second innings and that too against the run of play.

The left-arm spinner, tossed the ball up outside off, right into the footholes ass it spun back into the left-hander, luring Head into an ambitious drive. The ball went past the inside edge and crashed into the top of the off-stump.

Head was batting incredibly well but had to walk back to the dressing room after scoring 90 runs from 163 ball, in an innings that included 10 strokes to the boundary and two over it.

Axar has reached the 50-wicket mark in just 12 matches and that too at a strike rate of 44.1 and an average of 17.06.

Axar has picked up just three wickets against Australia from four matches, eight against Bangladesh from two matches, nine wickets against New Zealand from two matches and three wickets against Sri Lanka from one match.

Axar’s success has been the most against England, with him picking up 27 wickets from just three matches.

Axar has been the star for India in the series against Australia, with him scoring 264 runs in four matches and five innings at a staggering average of 88.0.

Axar is the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing series and hit crucial fifties in India’s victories in Nagpur and New Delhi, and was the only batter to be unbeaten in both innings for the hosts in Indore.

