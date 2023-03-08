CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » IND v AUS: Won't Appreciate Test Matches Finishing in 2.5 Days, Says Gautam Gambhir
1-MIN READ

IND v AUS: Won't Appreciate Test Matches Finishing in 2.5 Days, Says Gautam Gambhir

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 12:10 IST

Lucknow, India

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir (Twitter)

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir (Twitter)

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each

Former India opener Gautram Gambhir has said that matches finishing in two and a half days is not the best advertisement for Test cricket.

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.

As the debate around the nature of the pitches prepared for the first three Tests continue, Gambhir admitted that it’s not nice to see Test matches being wrapped up in 2.5 days.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test: Ahmedabad Pitch and That Rohit Sharma Look

RELATED NEWS

“I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won’t appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand vs England Test. (If a Test goes to) 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short," Gambhir told Sports Today.

Get the latest Cricket News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. 4th test
  2. Gautam Gambhir
  3. Ind v Aus
  4. India vs Australia
  5. India vs Australia 2023
first published:March 08, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 12:10 IST
Read More