IND v PAK Asia Cup 2023 Toss Report: India Opt to Bat; Iyer Returns, Shami Benched

Brace yourselves for the epic rivalry of the gentlemen’s game as India takes on Pakistan in the third group-stage game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. While the men in blue begin their campaign against the arch-rivals, the World No. 1 ODI side comes into the contest after thrashing newbie Nepal by 238 runs in their previous encounter on August 30. If Pakistan manage to defeat India on Saturday, they will be the first team in the tournament to qualify for the Super Four. And if India wins, the scenario in Group A will intensify as Pakistan’s qualification chances will depend upon the results of Monday’s fixture between India and Nepal.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. The Indian skipper confirmed the return of Shreyas Iyer along with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the mix. India have picked three seamers in Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will share the spin-bowling responsibilities.

“We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can’t think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let’s see what we can achieve in this tournament. It’s a quality tournament with quality opposition. At the end of the day, we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we have three seamers. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja,” said Rohit after winning the toss.

On the other hand, Pakistan have announced their playing XI a day prior to the encounter. The Babar Azam-led side decided not to tinker with the combination that mauled Nepal earlier this week in Multan.

“We would have batted first, but toss is not in our hands. We have played a lot of cricket here, so we know the conditions. Top teams are playing so Asia Cup is good. We’ll try to do our best. We are playing with the same combination, no changes. Performing well always gives you confidence, we’ll try to capitalize. It’s a high-intensity match, we’ll try to be calm and composed,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Here are the Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.