IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya Fumes After Being Stopped In His Run-Up By Mitchell Marsh, Watch

Hardik Pandya is known to be an all-action skipper whenever he has donned the captaincy hat for India. Previously, he has been seen leading the Indian team in the T20I format, and on Friday, he led the Men in Blue as Rohit Sharma missed the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai due to personal reasons.

If there is one thing that becomes clear whenever Pandya leads the team is that he plays with his heart on his sleeve. And thus, there is a certain outpour of emotions sometimes in the heat of play.

The Indian stand-in captain let out his fury when he was stopped mid-way in his run-up by Mitchell Marsh, who pointed out an issue with the sight screen.

These things are not anything new, movement near the sight screen is very common and many times it ends up distracting the batsmen.

Marsh wasn’t too different and he decided to pull away after Pandya had already begun charging in to bowl a delivery in the seventh over. Coincidentally, a similar incident had happened an over earlier while Mohammed Siraj was bowling.

It was the Australia skipper Smith who stepped aside as Siraj came steaming in. Later, when the incident occurred again in Pandya’s over, he was seen having an animated discussion with umpire Nitin Menon.

From the looks of it, it wasn’t clear whether Pandya was furious with the fans moving near the sight screen, or Marsh’s decision to step aside midway through his run-up.

Talking about the first ODI between India and Australia, Pandya’s side restricted the visitors to a total of 188 runs in the first innings. Marsh scored 81 runs, but the rest of the Australian batting lineup collapsed like a house of cards.

While the home side also began on a sloppy note, losing their top five batters for 83 runs in their chase of 189, KL Rahul played a valiant knock as he smashed a fifty in 74 balls under difficult circumstances.

