IND vs AUS, 1st ODIs: After Dropping a Sitter, Shubman Gill Redeems Himself with Two Stunning Catches - WATCH

Shubman Gill is one of the safest pairs of hands in modern-day cricket and the youngster proved it again on Friday during the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. Though he dropped one at the first slips off Mohammad Shami’s delivery, giving a lifeline to Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. However, he redeemed himself with not just one but two spectacular takes and helped India bowl out Australia for a paltry 188.

Live Score IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Updates

Gill dropped Stoinis off the fourth delivery of the 30th over. The Aussie all-rounder tried to play the hard-length delivery from Mohammad Shami away from the body and edged it directly to Gill who attempted to grab but put it down.

In his next over, Shami created another chance to get rid of Marcus Stoinis and this time around, Gill made sure that he shouldn’t get a deadly stare from his senior teammate. It was a length delivery from Shami and Stoinis looked it to push onto the back foot but edged it again. Gill caught it comfortably, leaving Australia stuttering at 184/7.

iske baski kuch nhi h pic.twitter.com/RoLr4pXxhb— javed ansari (@javedan00643948) March 17, 2023

In the 34th over, Gill’s dexterity was on display once again when he dived full length to dismiss Australia fast bowler Sean Abbott. Siraj’s delivery was moving away from the stump and Sean decided to poke it towards the third man. However, no footwork resulted in a thick outside edge and ball flew towards the right of first slip where Gill dived at full stretch and plucked it out of thin air.

How good is he at the slips ?@ShubmanGillThe swag stare after taking the catch 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cr5RzzGoMK— Plutonium (@Berlin_sayz) March 17, 2023

Shami and Siraj came up with brilliant efforts in their second spells as India bowled out Australia for a paltry 188 runs. Shami claimed three wickets in a superb spell of seam bowling — sending down a couple of maiden overs while Siraj struck two wickets from the other end as India came back brilliantly after being smashed around by make-shift opener Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 81 off 65 balls.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul Takes Sublime Diving Catch As Hardik Pandya Removes Steve Smith, Watch Video

Apart from fast bowlers shining in Mumbai after India skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first, left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, playing his first ODI after a long injury break, claimed two wickets for 46 as India made the most of their chances after they got rid of Marsh, who figured in two half-century partnerships at the top.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here