IND vs AUS 2023: India Win Series 2-1 After Ahmedabad Test Ends in a Draw

With Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara being thrown the ball and have a go at Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the fate of the 4th Test between India and Australia, even if you had just switched on your TV or arrived at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad post tea break, it was as clear as the day - a drab draw. And right after Gill had bowled the first delivery of his second over midway through the third session of the fifth day, the grand spectacle came to an end with the players of the two teams shaking hands, a signal that they have come to a mutual agreement for a draw.

Australia declared their second innings on 175/2 after extending the lead to 84 runs with Labuschagne unbeaten on 63 and his captain Smith crawling to 10 off 59. The result of this fixture was more or less decided on Sunday itself after India took a 91-run lead and Australia finished the day with 3/0 in six overs.

Also Read: Axar Patel Goes Past Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin to Set New Indian Bowling Record

Unless there was a dramatic collapse, the fourth Test was destined for a draw with the fifth day all but a mere formality. Australia used it as as an extended batting practice session and once they had enough, late into the day’s play, shook hands with their opponents with India clinching the series 2-1 to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

It wasn’t the end that one would have hoped for considering how eventful the first three Tests turned out to be. India took an unassailable lead by winning in Nagpur and Delhi but Australia pulled one back in Indore raising hopes of a dramatic finish. It was anything but dramatic though.

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Day 5 Highlights

These two teams will meet again, in June and this time the prize will the the ICC World Test Championship. Australia had secured their place by winning the Indore Test while India entered after New Zealand edged past Sri Lanka for a two-wicket win. Sri Lanka needed a 2-0 clean sweep to pip India for the final spot but the result in Christchurch on Monday has ended those hopes.

Get the latest Cricket News here