Important to See How Well Other Bowler is Doing When Bowling in Partnerships: Shami Lauds Siraj

Senior India pacer Mohammad Shami heaped praises on his young bowling partner Mohammed Siraj and said he has done exceptionally well. Jasprit Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket for around 6 months after sustaining a back injury and recently, he also underwent surgery for that. In his absence, Siraj has been leading the charge with the new ball for India alongside Shami in ODIs and Tests.

The emergence of Siraj is second to none in the past couple of years as he is currently ICC ranked number 1 bowler.

ALSO READ | ‘Averaging 70 at 90 Years Old is Not Bad, Kid’: When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sir Don Bradman

Shami said he enjoys bowling in tandem with Siraj in the absence of an injured Bumrah.

“It has been a long time since Bumrah has not been playing. It is our hard luck that he is not there. But we have a very good overall bowling unit for both white and red balls. We support each other a great deal," Shami said in the post-match press conference.

He talked highly of Siraj and said he has confidence which is important as bowling in the partnerships is very crucial and he is happy to lead the way as a senior bowler in the team.

“Siraj has been playing for a while, he has the confidence. It is important to see how well the other bowler is doing when bowling in partnerships. We try to bowl as tight as possible, keeping the ball in specific patches. As a senior bowler you have to lead the way," he added.

The duo shared three wickets each in the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Also Read | ‘Party Badal Liya’: Venkatesh Prasad Praises KL Rahul and Twitterati Cannot Digest This Change of Emotions

Shami said it is important for players to be smart about their workload management with two big events, the ICC World Test Championship final and the World Cup lined up.

“There is a lot of time left for the WTC final and World Cup. As a player, you cannot think that far ahead. You never know what will happen tomorrow." “But you have to be smart as far as workload is concerned, you have to work on your strengths. You know your workload as per international cricket. It is better to take it series by series or match by match," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News here