'To Come And Receive Such Balls First Up, It's Hard': Dinesh Karthik Comes in Support of Suryakumar Yadav

Veteran India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik came in support of Suryakumar Yadav after he registered back-to-back golden ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. Suryakumar has emerged as one of the best batters in the T20I format but it has not been the same case with ODIs. He has an underwhelming batting average of 25.47 in the 50-over format as he has scored just two ODI fifties in 22 matches so far in his career.

Suryakumar has scored 110 runs in his last 10 ODI innings which is a worrying sign for him and the team management in the World Cup year.

While Karthik came into Surya’s defence after his flop show in the first two ODIs against Australia and said that getting out on the first ball before getting set can happen to anybody.

“Imagine Suryakumar Yadav, I feel for him, two first-balls, I’m sure a lot of people will be saying, ‘Oh, he’s not making use of his opportunities’. It’s not true. To get out first ball means you are out before you’re set. It can happen to anybody,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

The veteran glovesman also heaped praises on ace Australia paceman Mitchell Starc for his outstanding show with the ball in 2nd ODI and called him the best white-ball bowler in the business at present.

“He (Starc) is arguably the best white-ball bowler in the world right now. To come and receive such balls first up, it’s hard. You put anybody there, more often than not, they will get out first ball. We need to cut some slack for batters who get out to quality left-armers," Karthik added.

Suryakumar got dismissed in a similar fashion in the first two matches against Starc as he was trapped in front of the wicket straightaway after he entered the middle to bat.

Karthik pointed out the best left-arm pacers at the moment and said that they have different skill sets when he was asked about India lacking a left-arm pacer of such calibre.

“The skill has goes behind a Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc is different boss. If the bowler had the skill, he would be playing for India! Why would he be bowling in the nets? It is not an easy skill. Add to that, you’re playing international cricket, and it’s a different ball game,” said Karthik.

