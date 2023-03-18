IND vs AUS 2023: Whom Will Rohit Sharma Replace in India's Playing XI For 2nd ODI?

Team India carried forward their sensational run in ODIs on home soil getting the better of Australia in the opening encounter on Friday. India, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, clinched a five-wicket win in a low-scoring first ODI to kick off the series on a promising note. Star India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to the 50-over format after a hiatus of eight months, came up with a power-packed performance.

Jadeja picked up two crucial wickets to bundle out Australia for a below par 188. He then produced an unbeaten knock of 45 to guide India to a thrilling win.

The fabulous all-round display helped him in winning the Player-of-the-Match award as well.

India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to the playing XI for the penultimate ODI. With Rohit coming back to the side, Ishan Kishan is expected to miss the next match against the Steven Smith-led Australia.

Team India will now be aiming to win the next ODI to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The second game of the series is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to offer a solid batting show to stay alive in the series. The Aussie middle order suffered a collapse after losing their last eight wickets in a span of 59 runs.

India vs Australia Possible XIs

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia Full Squads

India squad for ODI series against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for ODI series against India: Steven Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

