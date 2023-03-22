Brain Fade Again: Virat Kohli in Splits as Steve Smith & Co Make Huge DRS Blunder in 3rd ODI - WATCH

The Australians seem to have a brain-fade moment during the third and final ODI against India on Wednesday in Chennai. Virat Kohli was in the middle as the hosts were chasing a tricky 270 and since Rohit Sharma was already back in the hut after providing a solid star, the Steve Smith-led side wanted to get rid of the former Indian captain at any cost. But in the heat of the moment, the visitors got so carried away that they made a DRS call which later made them feel sheepish.

The incident happened in the 10 over when pacer Sean Abbott bowled a good-length delivery that shaped away after hitting the deck. Kohli threw his bat at it but the ball seemed to have gone past the outside edge. However, the visitors felt there was a nick and decided to review it.

Once the replay was on the big screen, all the Australian players, including captain Smith, had regretful reactions on their faces as there was a clear gap between Kohli’s bat and the ball. On the other hand, the Indian batter was all smiles as he knew that there wasn’t any contact between the bat and the ball.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each as India bowled out Australia for 269 in 49 overs. Electing to bat first, Australia seemed to have read the conditions well by maximising the powerplay. But despite getting into double figures barring Steve Smith falling for a two-ball duck, none of the batters could make a big score.

What looked like a good toss to win for Australia after Mitchell Marsh (47 off 47 balls) and Travis Head (33 off 31 balls) put on 68 for the opening stand didn’t seem so as Pandya bowled three different deliveries in his first three overs to completely seize the momentum in favour of the hosts.

David Warner (23 off 31 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (28 off 45 balls) paid dearly for their indiscreet shot selection off Kuldeep’s bowling before Alex Carey (38 off 46 balls) played his first innings of substance on the final day of a long near two-month tour.

