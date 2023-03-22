India vs Australia: Chennai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report for 3rd ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium

With series on the line, India will have to be at their best in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia on March 22. Rohit Sharma and Co were outplayed in the second ODI as the visitors inflicted a humiliating defeat on the hosts. Indian batters were found to be wanting against Australia’s pacers. Mitchell Starc in particular was very effective against the Indian top order.

Apart from Virat Kohli, no Indian batter looked comfortable at the crease in Vizag. The likes of Rohit, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will have to step up.

Furthermore, Indian bowlers will have to come to the party. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial to India’s chances in this match. On the other hand, Australia will be raring to go on Wednesday after impressing in the second ODI.

Ahead of the third ODI between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

IND vs AUS Weather Report

The match will begin at 1:30 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is a 40 per cent chance of precipitation in Chennai during that time. It remains to be seen whether a full game is possible or not. Humidity is expected to be around 77 per cent and the conditions will be a little windy.

IND vs AUS Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known to assist spinners. While it is true that spinners tend to extract something from the surface at Chepauk, the pitch might get quicker under the lights. The same thing happened in the last ODI match that was played at this venue. In that match, West Indies had easily chased down India’s target of 288 runs.

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

