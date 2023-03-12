'The Bapu. The Warrior': Twitter Explodes in Excitement as Axar Patel Scores his Third Fifty in BGT 2023

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is known for his excellence with the bowl, especially on home turfs. But the ongoing Test series against Australia has brought out the brilliant batter hidden inside of him. In four games, he has picked up just 2 wickets in the series but in terms of scoring runs, he’s right there at the third spot on the list with 264 runs, after Usman Khawaja (333) and Virat Kohli (290*).

The flat Ahmedabad track favoured almost everyone who swung his bat confidently, that too, for an extended period of time. Patience was the key and runs followed without any obstacle. Axar, who was already in great nick, once again enjoyed a phenomenal outing with the bat in hand and notched up his fourth Test half-century. Interestingly, it was his third fifty in the ongoing Test series.

After breaching the 50-run mark, Axar accelerated his innings and went after the Australian spinners. During his stay in the middle, the southpaw smashed 4 sixes and 5 boundaries, scoring 79 off 113 deliveries before getting cleaned up by Mitchell Stac.

The way he was taking his chances and hitting the spinners out of the park, it was a clear indication that once again Axar was rooting for a hundred, which he couldn’t get in Nagpur and Delhi. But to his dismay, the wait for his maiden Test ton got extended a bit more.

Meanwhile, social media was buzzing with appreciation posts for Axar Patel for showcasing yet another top-class performance in the lower order.

84 in Nagpur.74 in Delhi.79 in AhmedabadAxar Patel has been the game changer for India with bat in BGT 2023. pic.twitter.com/j2szRgpmDB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023

Axar Patel departs for 79 in 113 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. A wonderful innings by Axar, his intent was amazing to get India quick runs.Well done, Axar! pic.twitter.com/ViAKHQcLwK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2023

The Bapu. The Warrior🔥4️⃣th Test fifty for Axar Patel 💪#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jaKQD68nTw — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 12, 2023

Axar Patel, most consistent Batsman in this series. Scored runs on rank turners too. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/W4nCHolk7Z— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) March 12, 2023

Well played, Axar Patel. Yet another fine innings from Axar, he scored 79 runs from 113 balls including 5 Fours and 4 Sixes against Australia. Brilliant innings from Axar Patel. He is outstanding throughout this test series. pic.twitter.com/FfKgI94fvT— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2023

While most struggled to get even one, Axar Patel could have well scored three hundreds in this series. #GunPlayer #INDvAUS— Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) March 12, 2023

Where are we at with the Axar Patel, originally picked as a bowler, turning into the best since Bradman, vibe?— Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) March 12, 2023

👏🏏 WELL PLAYED! Axar Patel has scored his third fifty of the series.🙌 How impressive has he been with the bat so far? 📷 BCCI • #AxarPatel #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/1OKl1AILvs — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 12, 2023

Axar Patel taking on oppositions in Ahmedabad? Inevitable 😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xyyY2yyS2N— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2023

who would’ve thought that Axar Patel would be the most consistent Indian batter in this series 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c7dVmoWHjY— retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) March 12, 2023

Virat Kohli scored his first Test hundred after a gap of more than three years as India reached 472 for five at tea on day four of the fourth and final Test here on Sunday.

At the break, Kohli was batting on 135 and had Axar Patel (38 batting, 75 balls) for company.

For the 15,000-odd people present at Motera, it was a Sunday to remember as Kohli guided Nathan Lyon towards mid-wicket to complete his first Test hundred since November 2019. The hundred, his 75th in international cricket, came off 241 balls.

